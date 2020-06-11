Packers' Aaron Rodgers shocks with new look in PGA Tour video intro of Max Homa

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers unveiled a surprising new look Thursday while introducing good friend Max Homa during a PGA Tour event in Texas.

Rodgers could have easily been mistaken for veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in a video posted to Twitter, where he was tasked with introducing Homa at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club.

PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS SAYS ‘DESIRE’ TO PLAY OUR CAREER IN GREEN BAY ‘MAY NOT BE A REALITY’

Rodgers ironically poked fun at Homa’s facial hair while fans on social media reacted to his unusually long beard.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The lighthearted moment was just what Packers fans needed after the April draft left many to wonder if the franchise was gearing up to move on from Rodgers after selecting rookie quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.