Packers' Aaron Jones playing video games while girlfriend was in labor sparks social media frenzy

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was seen in a photo over the weekend playing video games in the lobby of the hospital while his girlfriend was in labor with their child.

Jones, at first, received scorn on social media. Part of it came from WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the picture was “trash.”

The Packers player was then forced to explain what was going on in the picture.

“Thats wild she told me to bring the game with me but u know nothing about the whole process of having a child so til you experience it dont speak on me !!!!” he tweeted.

Jones received support from teammate Allen Lazard and other NFL players.

The running back had a breakout season for the Packers in 2019. He had 1,084 rushing yards on 236 carries and led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 49 balls for 474 yards and three touchdowns – all of which were career highs.

Jones is going to be a key player in the Packers’ offense for some time. Green Bay has utilized the running back position a ton throughout the last few seasons and it looks like the more Jones gets comfortable in the offense, the more damage he’ll be able to do.