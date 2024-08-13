Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton pokes fun at lack of own playing time at Olympics

With an Olympic basketball team full of superstars, some of them are going to be the odd men out - for Team USA, those were Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton.

Tatum's lack of playing time was rather surprising, considering he is less than two months removed from winning the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics and signing the richest contract in NBA history.

Haliburton - not so much. On a team with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid, when rotations became limited late, Haliburton simply had no place on the floor.

However, his resume still reads "Olympic gold medalist," despite just 8.8 minutes per game in his three contests played.

Haliburton was the butt of some playing time jokes throughout the Olympics, and he did not shy away from ripping himself over the weekend.

After receiving his gold medal, Haliburton took a selfie with it and took to X to give his followers some laughs.

"When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A," he wrote with a gold medal emoji.

The U.S. barely held on in the semifinals against Nikola Jokić and Serbia, and although things got close in the gold medal game against host country France, Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things to clinch the fourth-straight gold medal for the United States.

Haliburton now turns his focus to his Indiana Pacers, who were defeated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Celtics.

He averaged 20.1 points and a career-best and NBA-leading 10.9 assists per game last season.

