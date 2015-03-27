Pacers search for success at home vs. Wolves

The playoff-bound Indiana Pacers hope to inch closer to securing home-court advantage in the opening round of the postseason when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pacers won their fourth straight game on Saturday in Milwaukee when Roy Hibbert had 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Pacers got past the playoff- hopeful Bucks, 105-99.

Indiana, seeded third in the Eastern Conference, has won eight of nine overall and is aiming to open the playoffs at home for the first time since 2004.

Danny Granger added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers, who are 2 1/2 games ahead of fourth-seeded Boston.

"We really needed this game," said Pacers coach Frank Vogel. "We played a game of few mistakes."

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are playing out the string and have dropped nine straight after Saturday's 115-110 home loss to Oklahoma City.

Michael Beasley led the way in that one for Minnesota with 26 points, while J.J. Barea finished with 24 points and 10 assists. Anthony Randolph added 22 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which was without All-Star Kevin Love (concussion) for the second straight contest.

The Timberwolves have now dropped 12 straight to the Thunder.

"You've got to give our guys a lot of credit," Minnesota head coach Rick Adelman said. "We played with a lot of energy tonight. That's a great team with two great players, and we competed the whole time."

The Pacers have traditionally dominated the Wolves in Indy, winning 17 of the last 21 in the series at home.