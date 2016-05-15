Pacers reportedly to promote Nate McMillan to head coach

The Indiana Pacers are apparently going to promote from within, and are finalizing a deal to make assistant Nate McMillan head coach, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

This, after Indiana fired former head coach Frank Vogel on May 5, four days after the Pacers were eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wojnarowski cites sources that say McMillan, Vogel's top assistant, interviewed for the Pacers' head coaching position late this week.

The Pacers top spot would be 51-year-old McMillan's third head coaching position. He spent five seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics, followed by seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before being fired in 2012.

A second-round NBA Draft pick in 1986, McMillan also played 12 years for the SuperSonics before being hired as a coach.