Pacers edge Jazz

Indianapolis, IN (SportsNetwork.com) - David West poured in a game-high 25 points as the Indiana Pacers edged the Utah Jazz 94-91 on Sunday.

Paul George added 22 points and C.J. Watson finished with 13 points for the Pacers, winners in five straight.

George Hill missed his second straight game with a bruised left shoulder.

Gordon Hayward scored 21 points and Derrick Favors finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz, losers in two straight.

"I've been slumping a little bit the last couple of weeks, but I feel like I'm starting to shoot the ball better these last few games," said Hayward.

The Jazz led 55-47 with 7:42 remaining in the third period, but an 18-4 run gave the pacers the lead for good. West opened the run with a slam and George followed with a 3-pointer.

Hayward had the Jazz back within two, 65-63, with his dunk at the 2:49 mark, but the Pacers outscored Utah 10-7 the rest of the way to take a 75-70 lead into the final frame.

Watson's 20-footer with 5:55 remaining gave the Pacers their largest lead of the game at 83-75. The Jazz clawed within three, 87-84, when Trey Burke hit a jumper.

The teams traded baskets until Evan Turner hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left, but Hayward nailed a 27-footer with four ticks showing to pull the Jazz within a point.

Stephenson calmly sunk a pair of free throws on the other end and Hayward's 3- pointer at the buzzer was no good.

"We started off so slow, I felt like I needed to be a little more aggressive. Same thing in the third quarter. But I thought our team just competed hard enough to win a tough, tough game. They're a young, feisty and up-and-coming team. I thought we handled the challenge," said West.

Indiana led 21-20 after 12 minutes, but Utah outscored the Pacers 26-24 in the second to take a 46-45 lead into the break.

Game Notes

The Pacers scored 24 points off 18 Jazz turnovers ... The Pacers were 21- for-28 from the free throw line ... Burke finished with 16 points and five assists for the Jazz.