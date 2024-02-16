Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon State Beavers

Pac-12, George Kliavkoff agree to part ways months after collapse of conference

10 of the 12 Pac-12 schools will play elsewhere in 2024

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After a tumultuous year, the Pac-12 Conference will have a new leader. 

The Pac-12 Board of Directors on Friday announced that they and commissioner George Kliavkoff had mutually agreed to part ways, effective Feb. 29. 

George Kliavkoff at the Pac-12 Championship Game

PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff appears during the trophy ceremony for the PAC-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, 2023. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"More details about new leadership of the Pac-12 will be announced next week," the conference said in a press release. 

FORMER PAC-12 STAR DEFENDS DISMANTLING OF CONFERENCE, REALIGNMENT: 'IT'S TIME'

The move is not surprising, considering what has happened to the conference over the past several months. 

In August, Colorado decided to move to the Big 12, which triggered an avalanche of change in the "Conference of Champions." 

Oregon and Washington elected to join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten, with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah heading to the Big 12. 

A view of the Pac-12 title game

The Washington Huskies take on the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Sept. 1, Stanford and Cal decided the ACC would be a better conference for their futures, leaving Oregon State and Washington State as the lone schools still committed to the Pac-12. 

The collapse of the most influential and powerful conference on the West Coast was a seismic change in college athletics. 

"It's really, really sad to see," legendary college football coach Dennis Erickson told the Palm Beach Post in August. "The thing that upsets me the most, besides the conference falling apart, the reasons for it. You got all these presidents that talk about academics and talk about loyalty and the bottom line is they move because of one thing … money.

"It had nothing to do with education. It had nothing to do with players. It had nothing to do with the school. It had to do with money."

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff at Pac 12 media day

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks during the Pac-12 Football Media Day at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles on July 29, 2022. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pac-12 will operate as a two-team conference starting this year for the next two seasons, with the Oregon State and Washington State football programs announcing a six-game schedule agreement with the Mountain West in December. 

Kliavkoff is a former MGM executive and was named Pac-12 commissioner in the spring of 2021.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.