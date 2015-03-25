Overton disqualified midway through Colonial 3rd round after using a putting aid between holes

Jeff Overton was disqualified midway through the third round of the Colonial on Saturday for illegally using a putting aid during play.

PGA Tour officials say Overton used an aid on a nearby practice green after playing the ninth hole while waiting to tee off at No. 10.

Going to the practice area is permissible during a round, but use of artificial or instructional devices isn't. The penalty is disqualification.

Rules official Mark Russell says it's unfortunate but that the rule is "clear as day."

Overton was 4 under for the tournament, seven strokes off the lead, when a PGA Tour official approached Overton after he teed off at the 11th hole. Russell says another player had asked officials about the use of the device.