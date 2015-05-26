Ovechkin, Capitals edge Senators

Ottawa, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal to lift the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Evgeny Kuznetsov also lit the lamp and Braden Holtby continued his stellar play in between the pipes by making 25 saves for the Capitals, who were coming off a 4-0 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Kyle Turris supplied the lone offense for Ottawa, which was unable to come up with a win on defenseman Chris Phillips' milestone night.

Phillips set the franchise record for most games played by skating in his 1,179th contest on Thursday, surpassing former captain Daniel Alfredsson, who was present for the pre-game ceremony.

Robin Lehner stopped 27-of-29 shots in his fourth straight start in place of an injured Craig Anderson.

"We score a goal and then we get away from our game," said Lehner.

The Capitals seized the lead with two goals in a 49-second span during the second period.

Kuznetsov shot the rebound of Brooks Orpik's point blast past a diving Lehner from the side of the net for a tied game with 6:32 left in the stanza.

Washington went in front after Jay Beagle made a spin-o-rama move at the left circle and fired a shot on net. Ovechkin batted the rebound of Beagle's shot out of mid-air into the net while diving for a 2-1 game at 14:17.

"Good effort by the boys," said Ovechkin. "We're happy that we got the win on the road."

Erik Karlsson broke up a short-handed breakaway to keep the Senators within a goal close to the midway point of the third.

Holtby turned aside all 10 shots he faced over the final 20 minutes and withstood Ottawa's empty-net offensive attack to secure the win.

After a scoreless first, Turris got the Senators on the board. Turris backtracked to the slot, accepted a pass from Mark Stone and wristed a shot past Holtby with 7:45 to play in the second.

Game Notes

Senators forward Alex Chiasson missed a third straight game with an upper-body injury ... The Capitals improved to 20-7-7 against the Eastern Conference this season ... Washington also defeated the Senators 2-1 on Dec. 22 ... The two teams will conclude the season series in Ottawa on April 4.