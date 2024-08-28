Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

OutKick's Dan Dakich defends Deion Sanders against latest criticism of Colorado coach

Dakich spoke on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dan Dakich backed Deion Sanders on OutKick's "Don't @ Me" amid a firestorm over the Colorado coach's decision to bar a columnist from asking questions at press conferences.

OutKick host Dan Dakich defended Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders over the attacks Sanders has received for his decision to prohibit a columnist from asking questions during press conferences.

Sanders and the program have prohibited Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking questions, citing Keeler’s past coverage of the program as the reason. 

But Keeler is still permitted at football-related activities.

Dan Dakich and Deion Sanders

Dan Dakich defended Deion Sanders Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Dakich, who was a basketball coach at Indiana, spoke about the controversy on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" Wednesday.

"Those of us who have been in sports know exactly what he’s doing," he said. "Criticize me all you want. Tell me we made a bad call on 3rd and 4. Whatever. But don’t get personal, continually, continually, continually. Don’t call me names."

Dakich also responded to the criticism Sanders received from panelists on ESPN’s "Around the Horn."

Dan Dakich in Minnesota

Dan Dakich calling a season-opening game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers Aug. 31, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The only one who could stop the man from doing his job is The Denver Post or the man himself. And the man himself stopped himself from getting to ask Deion Sanders questions by simply taking things to a level of personal that reporters always b-----, whine and moan about, but then they do it.

"So, somebody is finally standing up to the fat middle-aged White reporter. Finally, someone is standing up and holding the fat, middle-aged White reporter accountable, and there’s nobody in the world that dislikes it less to be held accountable than the fat, middle-aged, White, self-important columnist at a newspaper. See Gregg Doyel."

Deion Sanders speaks

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks at the 2024 Big 12 Conference football media day at Allegiant Stadium July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

See Dakich’s full monologue above.

