Outback Bowl 2021: Ole Miss vs. Indiana preview, how to watch & more

The Outback Bowl will be played between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 2, 2021. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The game has been played in Tampa and organized by the Tampa Bay Bowl Association since the 1980s. It originally started as the Hall of Fame Bowl. When Outback Steakhouse became the title sponsor in 1996 of the event, the name was changed to the Outback Bowl.

It is Ole Miss' and Indiana’s first appearance in the Outback Bowl.

Matt Corral leads the Rebels’ offense. He has 2,995 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes this season. Jerrion Early has 745 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Elijah Moore is one of the best wide receivers in football with 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns.

Indiana will be without upstart quarterback Michael Penix Jr. due to a torn ACL. The Hoosiers will go with Jack Tuttle at quarterback. Tuttle is 18-for-27 with 161 yards and two touchdowns. He will rely heavily on some of the players who have appeared in most of the games this season. Stevie Scott III has 462 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Ty Fryfogle has 34 catches for 687 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ole Miss hasn’t appeared in a bowl game since 2015. This is the first under coach Lane Kiffin. Indiana was in last season’s Gator Bowl and lost. Before that, the Hoosiers played in the Foster Farms Bowl in the 2016 season.

OUTBACK BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Outback Steakhouse

Date: January 2

Time (ET): 12:30 pm

TV: ABC

Location: Tampa, Fla.

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

OUTBACK BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2020: Minnesota

2019: Iowa

2018: South Carolina

2017: Florida

2016: Tennessee