Osorio confirmed as new coach of Mexican national team

MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexico has confirmed it has hired Juan Carlos Osorio as the new head coach of its national soccer team.

The Mexican Football Federation said Saturday that Osorio would sign a contract early next week and appear at a news conference on Wednesday.

The Colombian stepped down as coach of Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC last week after a five-month stint.

Ricardo Ferretti took over Mexico coaching duties on an interim basis in July after the dismissal of former manager Miguel Herrera, who was accused of punching a television reporter at an airport two days after winning the Gold Cup.

Mexico faces the United States on Saturday in Pasadena, California, in a playoff game for a berth in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.