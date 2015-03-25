O's place Steve Johnson on DL, recall OF Avery

The Baltimore Orioles placed pitcher Steve Johnson on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain Thursday and recalled outfielder Xavier Avery from Triple-A Norfolk.

Johnson felt discomfort in his side while warming up before Wednesday's start against Houston. The right-hander tried to pitch through it, but was tagged for three runs in just 2 1/3 innings before exiting the contest.

The 25-year-old Baltimore native, who began the season on the DL with a lat strain, has gone 1-1 with an 8.49 earned run average in five games, including one start, this season.

Avery, 22, made his major league debut with the Orioles in 2012 and hit .223 with one home run, six RBI and six stolen bases in 32 games.