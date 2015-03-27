Orioles reinstate Nick Markakis

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Nick Markakis from the 15-day disabled list on Monday and optioned infielder Joe Mahoney to Triple-A.

Markakis underwent surgery on June 1 to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, which forced the 28-year-old to the DL for the first time in his career.

The seven-year veteran is batting .256 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 50 games for the Orioles this season.

Mahoney made his major league debut on Saturday, going 0-for-3 in a loss to the Angels. He has batted .257 with five homers and 38 RBI in 84 games with Norfolk this season.