Last Update September 18, 2015

Orioles prospect throws seven-inning no-hitter

By | FoxSports
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 19: The Baltimore mascot holds the American flag during the seventh inning of the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 19, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Baltimore Orioles prosepct Mikey O'Brien was dominant on Thursday, tossing seven innings of no-hit ball for the High-A Frederick Keys.

He is the first Keys pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Nathan Moreau on June 30, 2010.
O'Brien, who is from nearby Salem, VA, said that he had some family in attendance for his gem.

"My mom and dad and brother, two high school teammates and three coaches were here," he told MiLB.com. "I got to pitch in Salem earlier in the year and I threw well there, I grew up 10 minutes from that ballpark. I would have loved to have done that in Salem, but I'm still close to home. It's something I'll never forget."

On the season for the Keys, O'Brien is 3-4 with a 1.76 ERA over 51 innings pitched.

He was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 2008 draft.

