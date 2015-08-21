Orioles prospect throws seven-inning no-hitter

Baltimore Orioles prosepct Mikey O'Brien was dominant on Thursday, tossing seven innings of no-hit ball for the High-A Frederick Keys.

He is the first Keys pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Nathan Moreau on June 30, 2010.

O'Brien, who is from nearby Salem, VA, said that he had some family in attendance for his gem.

"My mom and dad and brother, two high school teammates and three coaches were here," he told MiLB.com. "I got to pitch in Salem earlier in the year and I threw well there, I grew up 10 minutes from that ballpark. I would have loved to have done that in Salem, but I'm still close to home. It's something I'll never forget."

On the season for the Keys, O'Brien is 3-4 with a 1.76 ERA over 51 innings pitched.

He was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 2008 draft.

