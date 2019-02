New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Troy Patton has been suspended 25 games for violating Major League Baseball's drug policy.

Patton tested positive for an amphetamine and will begin his penalty at the start of the 2014 season.

The 28-year-old lefty appeared in 56 games for the Orioles last season and posted a record of 2-0 with a 3.70 ERA. He has made 110 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen over the past two seasons.