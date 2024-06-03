Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Orioles

Orioles' Jorge Mateo forced to leave game after bizarre accident near on-deck circle with teammate

Mateo entered concussion protocol

Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins and infielder Jorge Mateo were involved in a bizarre on-deck circle accident Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

As Mullins was getting warmed up to enter the batter’s box, Mateo reached down to grab something near his feet and was hit in the back of the head by Mullins’ bat.

Jorge Mateo vs Red Sox

Jorge Mateo of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates a swing during the Boston Red Sox game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 27, 2024, in Baltimore. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Mateo was forced to leave the game and entered concussion protocol. Mullins said he saw Mateo in the clubhouse kitchen and he appeared to be OK.

"I was getting loose looking at the pitcher, and I did kind of like a circle stretch, just pretty normal stuff," Mullins said. "He was right behind me – didn't even see him."

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde expected a further update Monday.

Cedric Mullins in the outfield

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins makes a catch during the Tampa Bay Rays game on June 2, 2024, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We’re just waiting to see," Hyde said. "Get some more tests and see how he feels tomorrow."

Mateo singled in his lone at-bat against the Rays. Baltimore fell to Tampa Bay, 4-3.

Mullins robbed Jonny DeLuca with a leaping catch at the wall. However, he was 0-for-4 at the plate. He is hitting .181 with a .544 OPS and six home runs this season.

Cedric Mullins frustrated

Orioles' Cedric Mullins reacts after striking out during the Tampa Bay Rays game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Mateo is hitting .246 with three homers this season.

Baltimore is 37-20 this season after the loss to the Rays. The Orioles are sitting in second place in the American League East behind the New York Yankees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

