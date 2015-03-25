Orioles' Davis claims second AL Weekly honor

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, the major league's current home run leader this season, has been named the American League's Player of the Week for games played from May 27-June 2.

Davis took home the award for the second time this season after batting an MLB-best .481 (13-for-27) with four homers, six RBI and a .963 slugging percentage in helping the Orioles to a 5-2 record. The left-handed power hitter topped the AL in slugging and total bases (26), while his four homers tied Seattle's Jason Bay for the most in the league.

In addition to leading the majors with 20 homers, Davis' .357 average and 52 RBI trail only 2012 Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera for the most in the AL.

Davis also earned AL Player of the Week honors for the week of April 7 and capped an outstanding April by being selected as the league's Player of the Month as well.

Others considered for this week's award were fellow Oriole Jim Johnson, Texas' Adrian Beltre, Minnesota's Ryan Doumit and Brian Dozier, Toronto's Edwin Encarnacion and Colby Rasmus, Oakland pitchers Bartolo Colon and Jarrod Parker and Seattle's Aaron Harang.