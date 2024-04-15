Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Orioles

Orioles' Cedric Mullins makes unbelievable diving play for early catch-of-the-year candidate

Mullins' acrobatic grab saved a run in the Orioles' win over the Twins

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins’ acrobatics on Monday should have him already in the running for "Catch of the Year."

Mullins, a 2021 All-Star, had a run-saving catch in the bottom of the first in the Orioles’ game on "Jackie Robinson Day" against the Minnesota Twins, which had everyone at Camden Yards in awe when the ball entered his webbing. 

Kyle Farmer was at the plate for the Twins when Orioles starter Cole Irvin tried to get a fastball by him on the inside corner, but Minnesota’s catcher quickly turned and rocketed it to left center field. 

Cedric Mullins dives

Cedric Mullins, #31 of the Baltimore Orioles, catches a fly ball hit by Byron Buxton, #25 of the Minnesota Twins, in the first inning during a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 15, 2024 in Baltimore. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Mullins got a tremendous jump on the ball and started to track it down, but it did not look like the 5 feet, 9 inch outfielder was going to make it there in time. With a runner on third, it would be an RBI extra-base hit for Farmer to take an early lead in the game. 

However, that hit turned into an "F8" on the scorer’s sheet, as Mullins leaped off the ground and stretched his entire body out while eyeing the ball into the webbing of his glove. 

As Mullins squeezed the leather, he was completely parallel with the outfield grass before crashing on it, maintaining the catch the entire way. 

"Oh my goodness! Tip your cap, Cole Irvin," the play-by-play announcer for the Orioles said, as Irvin was seen on the broadcast doing just that. "Tip your cap everybody! Cedric Mullins insane in center."

Gunnar Henderson high five with Cedric Mullins

Gunnar Henderson, #2, and Cedric Mullins, #31 of the Baltimore Orioles, celebrate a win after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 12, 2024 in Baltimore. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Mullins, who is playing in his seventh year in MLB, all with the Orioles, has been known for his ability to cover ample ground in center field. He clearly has a flare for the dramatic with tremendous catches like these. 

He also contributed offensively to this 7-4 win over the Orioles as well. 

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, his fourth of the season, to give the O’s a 6-2 lead. He had a sacrifice fly for his first RBI of the game earlier, too. 

Mullins is enjoying a .265 average with an .872 OPS to start the 2024 season, when Baltimore is now 10-6 on the year, which is good for second in the AL East standings. The New York Yankees own MLB’s best record early on at 12-5. 

Cedric Mullins points up after home run

Cedric Mullins, #31 of the Baltimore Orioles, celebrates a home run in the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 15, 2024 in Baltimore. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Orioles, though, were winners of 101 games to take the division title. Mullins' incredible efforts, along with his young, talented teammates, could be heading toward that same type of success in 2024 as well. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.