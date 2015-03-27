Orioles beat Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones doubled and scored on a two-out single by Miguel Tejada in the 10th inning, giving the Baltimore Orioles a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Tejada had three RBIs, including a tying homer in the eighth after Baltimore blew a 3-1 lead.

The win improved the Orioles' home record to 2-8 and ended a seven-game skid against Boston at Camden Yards.

J.D. Drew hit two solo homers and Dustin Pedroia homered and drove in two runs for the Red Sox, whose three-game winning streak ended. The defeat left Boston with its first losing April (11-12) since 1996.

After Jones doubled with one out off Ramon Ramirez (0-1), Nick Markakis was walked intentionally. Hideki Okajima came in to face Matt Wieters, who struck out.

Tejada then grounded a single up the middle off Manny Delcarmen.

Matt Albers (1-3) pitched a perfect 10th for the Orioles, whose 5-18 record is still the worst in the majors.

It was the fourth straight one-run game between the teams, and each has won twice.

Boston made it 3-all in the seventh. Darnell McDonald drew a two-out walk from Jason Berken and went to third on a single by Marco Scutaro. Jim Johnson came in and gave up an RBI single to Pedroia.

Drew connected off Johnson in the eighth, capping his 16th career multihomer game. Drew came in with two homers and doubled his season total.

In the bottom half, however, Tejada tied it with a homer off Daniel Bard.

Both starting pitchers left with the lead before being betrayed by their bullpens.

Boston's John Lackey allowed three runs, two earned, in seven innings and was pulled with the Red Sox up 4-3.

David Hernandez gave up two runs and three hits over 5 1-3 innings for Baltimore. Although the right-hander walked off the mound with the Orioles up 3-2, the advantage quickly vanished.

Hernandez has gone 14 straight starts without a win since Aug. 11, 2009. He's 0-9 during that span and Baltimore is 1-13.

Baltimore took a 2-0 lead with its most productive first inning since April 11. Wieters delivered an RBI single before Tejada hit a sacrifice fly.

Drew homered in the second, the first allowed by Hernandez this season.

Errors by McDonald in center and third baseman Adrian Beltre led to an unearned run in the Baltimore fourth, but Lackey avoided further damage by working out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam.

Pedroia led off the sixth with a drive to right.

NOTES: Baltimore pitchers issued 10 walks. ... The Orioles will recall RHP Brad Bergesen from Triple-A Norfolk to start Saturday. Daisuke Matsuzaka will come off the DL and start for Boston. ... Lackey has gone at least seven innings and allowed three runs or fewer in six straight games in Baltimore, the longest such streak by a visiting pitcher since Gaylord Perry's nine-game run from 1974-80. ... Red Sox OF Jacoby Ellsbury (bruised chest) jogged, threw and hit off a tee Friday as he strives to come off the 15-day disabled list. "It's definitely heading in the right direction," he said. ... Umpires attendant Ernie Tyler celebrated his 86th birthday. He's in his 51st season with the Orioles.