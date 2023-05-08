Organizers of women's race in Spain accused of sexism after winner is awarded food processor

Organizers of a women’s race in Spain have been accused of sexism after the winner in Sunday’s event was awarded a food processor, prompting an apology.

Organizers of the Madrid Women’s Race 2023 issued an apology Monday after being called out online by Spain's Secretary of State for Equality, Ángela Rodríguez Pam, for awarding the race’s winner with a food processor.

"If you win: housewife and if not at least you'll lose weight," Rodríguez Pam tweeted, in reference to other competitors being given 0% fat products.

"We apologize but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits," organizers said in a statement, noting that the gift had been given to the winner by the race’s sponsor.

"We regret if any woman felt offended."

Ivana Zagorac crossed the finish line first with a time of 24 minutes, 7 seconds. On social media, she appeared to defend the race and the cause it was meant to bring attention to.

"Thanks to the organizers, sponsors, and all the women who have participated in the race! We forget the importance of #CarreraMujer and that is that yesterday we joined together to give visibility to the prevention and research of cancer and fight against gender violence!" she said in a tweet.

According to organizers, more than 32,000 women participated in the race. Of that number, more than 50% of runners were also mothers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.