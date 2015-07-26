Organizers of Boston's 2024 Summer Olympics bid release unredacted plan after growing pressure

Organizers of Boston's bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics are releasing the full, unredacted version of the bid that won over the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The documents reveal two previously undisclosed chapters detailing Boston 2024's original proposed budget, as well as details about public and political support for the proposals.

Boston 2024 released a partial version of its winning bid in January, after the USOC picked Boston over Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

But the privately funded organization, which has touted its transparency, declined to release the full bid at the time, saying it contained "proprietary information" the USOC didn't want revealed.

The release comes as Boston 2024 continues to struggle to win over doubters ahead of a Sept. 15 deadline to officially jump into the international competition.