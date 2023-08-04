Expand / Collapse search
Oregon, Washington finalizing deals to join Big Ten as Pac-12 continues to dissolve: report

The Pac-12 has lost USC, Colorado, UCLA and Arizona

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies will remain bitter rivals but in the Big Ten. 

ESPN reports the schools are finalizing a deal to join the conference as the Pac-12 continues to dissolve. 

ESPN adds that both universities will formally apply for membership to the Big Ten Friday, with a vote expected to come from the conference Friday evening. 

But the vote appears to be a formality. It’s expected to be a unanimous vote in favor of Washington and Oregon joining the Big Ten. 

Oregon Ducks helmet

A close-up view of the Oregon Ducks' Stomp out Cancer uniform helmet during a Pac-12 game between the UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big Ten would expand to 18 schools with the Huskies and Ducks aboard, becoming the first major conference to do so. It adds to western acquisitions USC and UCLA

All schools will start competing in the conference in 2024. 

The finances for Oregon and Washington with respect to a new TV deal for the Big Ten is unknown, though ESPN reports they will both "receive only a partial share of the conference allotment" through the 2029-30 school year. 

While the Big Ten gets stronger, the future of the Pac-12 is in even more jeopardy.

Washington Huskies logo outside stadium

The exterior of Husky Stadium prior to a game between the Washington Huskies and the Idaho Vandals Sept. 10, 2016, in Seattle. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Arizona applied to become a member of the Big 12 conference, ESPN reports, though that deal isn’t yet finalized. Colorado also departed for the Big 12, and that conference is also having conversations to add Utah and Arizona State. 

The Pac-12’s TV deal expires after the 2023-24 school year, which has led to its decimation. 

California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State are the only schools certain to remain in the Pac-12 moving forward. While Mountain West schools could be courted to save the Pac-12, they would have to pay a $32 million exit fee to leave the Mountain West. 

Washington and Oregon logos

Logos of the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks  (Getty Images)

The SEC is also adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2024

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.