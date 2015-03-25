Oregon tennis player Rovello drowns following diving accident

The University of Oregon says that tennis player Alex Rovello died in a diving accident Saturday at Tamolitch Falls in the Willamette National Forest.

The Linn County Sherriff's Department says friends and bystanders tried to rescue Rovello after he failed to surface in the Blue Pool at the base off the falls, but they were hampered by the depth of the pool and 37-degree water.

Rovello had a 21-8 match record this past season as a No. 3 and No. 4 singles player. He and partner Daan Maasland also won 16 doubles matches.

A native of Portland, Rovello was a standout at Cleveland High School.

Oregon says Rovello's family is planning a memorial service for Saturday, May 18th.