Oregon's Mario Cristobal suggests media to blame for Miami rumors

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly being targeted by Miami to be its next head football coach as the Hurricanes appear to be ending the Manny Diaz era.

Miami appears to be in line as the next team to make a splashy hire after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Cristobal was asked about the rumors linking him to the Hurricanes coaching job after the Ducks lost in the Pac-12 championship game to Utah.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When you say someone's offer, I haven't talked to anyone," Cristobal said, via 247 Sports Friday night. "Let's not create narratives as we sit in this press conference. Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now."

Cristobal stopped short at a full denial he was leaving Oregon. He was asked what he would tell fans about the rumors circulating.

NO. 14 UTAH BEATS NO. 10 OREGON 38-10 FOR 1ST ROSE BOWL BID

"I would say if there is anything to report, I would report it," he said. "I always have over the years. I think because certain things or some things are actually put out there or not, every year our entire staff, whether it is behind the scene, public or not, we've always had people come after our people, including myself. How the media treats it, how the media postures it, I have no control of it."

Cristobal missed the opportunity to "report" he was going to stay with the Ducks and now faces the opportunity of going down the same road Riley and Kelly did last week.

Riley was emphatic when he said he wasn’t going to take the LSU job instead of saying he was going to stick with Oklahoma. Kelly praised Mike Tomlin for denying the rumors about links to the USC job and answered "no" when asked whether he was going to coach another team. Kelly then took the LSU gig.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Diaz is in MIami preparing the Hurricanes for a bowl game. A decision on his future has yet to be made.