Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon Ducks
Published

Oregon's Mario Cristobal suggests media to blame for Miami rumors

Miami is still searching for an AD, Manny Diaz remains football coach

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly being targeted by Miami to be its next head football coach as the Hurricanes appear to be ending the Manny Diaz era.

Miami appears to be in line as the next team to make a splashy hire after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Cristobal was asked about the rumors linking him to the Hurricanes coaching job after the Ducks lost in the Pac-12 championship game to Utah.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, left, and Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith shake hands after a game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, left, and Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith shake hands after a game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

"When you say someone's offer, I haven't talked to anyone," Cristobal said, via 247 Sports Friday night. "Let's not create narratives as we sit in this press conference. Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now."

Cristobal stopped short at a full denial he was leaving Oregon. He was asked what he would tell fans about the rumors circulating.

NO. 14 UTAH BEATS NO. 10 OREGON 38-10 FOR 1ST ROSE BOWL BID

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal directs his players during the fourth quarter against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal directs his players during the fourth quarter against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

"I would say if there is anything to report, I would report it," he said. "I always have over the years. I think because certain things or some things are actually put out there or not, every year our entire staff, whether it is behind the scene, public or not, we've always had people come after our people, including myself. How the media treats it, how the media postures it, I have no control of it."

Cristobal missed the opportunity to "report" he was going to stay with the Ducks and now faces the opportunity of going down the same road Riley and Kelly did last week.

Riley was emphatic when he said he wasn’t going to take the LSU job instead of saying he was going to stick with Oklahoma. Kelly praised Mike Tomlin for denying the rumors about links to the USC job and answered "no" when asked whether he was going to coach another team. Kelly then took the LSU gig.

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks talks to his players during a timeout in the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium December 3, 2021 in Las Vegas. The Utes defeated the Ducks 38-10. 

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks talks to his players during a timeout in the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium December 3, 2021 in Las Vegas. The Utes defeated the Ducks 38-10.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Diaz is in MIami preparing the Hurricanes for a bowl game. A decision on his future has yet to be made.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com