On beautiful day for football, Air Force and Navy fans relish opportunity to attend game

On a beautiful fall Saturday, the parking lot at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was filled with fans and tailgate parties.

A sellout crowd was expected for the football game between Navy and Air Force.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk looked at the activity around him and smiled.

After a tumultuous week that involved the U.S. government shutdown, the game would go on.

The Air Force-Navy game was in serious jeopardy on Tuesday, when the Department of Defense suspended athletic competition at the nation's service academies because of the shutdown.

Gladchuk convinced the DOD that the game should be played because it was being funded by non-appropriated money. His effort paid off when late Wednesday night when the DOD relented.