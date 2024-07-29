Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympics broadcaster breaks silence after being removed from coverage over Australian women's swim team remark

Bob Ballard made a reference to what 'women are like'

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Olympic broadcaster Bob Ballard broke his silence Monday after he was removed from Eurosport’s coverage of the Summer Games for a remark he made about the Australian women’s swimming team.

Ballard wrote a two-part statement on his X account as the Paris Games continued.

Australian swimmers hug in jubilation

From left to right, Emma Mckeon, Meg Harris, Shayna Jack and Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia, celebrate after winning the women's 4x100-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offense," Ballard wrote in a post. "It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologize. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport.

"I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics," he added. "No further comment will be issued. Thank you."

Ballard also wrote that no one should be going after Lizzie Simmonds, who appeared to take offense to the remark he made.

He talked about what "women are like" in reference to the Australian team after they won the 4x100-meter freestyle on Saturday.

Australian swimmers with their gold medals

From left to right, Australians Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma Mckeon and Meg Harris hold up gold medals on the podium after winning the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

"Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup," Ballard said, per the New York Post.

Simmonds called Ballard’s remark "outrageous."

Eurosport removed Ballard from their Olympics coverage afterward.

"During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment," the company said in a statement, per The Independent. "To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

He has been a staple for Olympics coverage for several years and was a freelance broadcaster for BBC as well.

Australia’s relay team, made up of Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callaghan and Meg Harris, won the gold medal in Saturday’s 4x100-meter relay, defeating the United States and China. The team set an Olympic record with a time of 3:28.92.

Australian swimmers celebrate on the podium

From left to right, Australians Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma Mckeon and Meg Harris celebrate on the podium after winning the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The United States' team was made up of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel. China’s team was made up of Yang Junxuan, Cheng Yujie, Zhang Yufei and Wu Qingfeng.

