Olympic Viewing: Scheduling skaters' retrospective and Weir Watch

Highlights from coverage of the Sochi Winter Olympics:

RATINGS: Buoyed by a snowboarding sweep by three Americans, the Olympics rebounded Thursday night to an average of 22.9 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. That's down from 24.8 million viewers for the corresponding night four years ago in Vancouver, but up from 19.4 million eight years ago in Italy.

KERRIGAN vs HARDING: NBC will likely air its 45-minute retrospective on the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan by associates of competitor Tonya Harding on Feb. 23, the last night of the Olympics, said Jim Bell, executive producer of NBC's coverage. The 20-year anniversary piece is one of the few times Kerrigan, who is working as an NBC analyst, has spoken publicly about the attack, which became a soap opera of the 1994 games. Bell said it could run earlier if weather forces delays in some Olympic competitions.

WEIR WARDROBE WATCH: Johnny Weir could have gone the easy route and worn red on Valentine's Day, but instead NBC's skating analyst had a sparkling silver jacket, with what seemed to be a pearl bolo tie.