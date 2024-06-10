Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Olympic track star Elaine Thompson-Herah carried off track at NYC Grand Prix following apparent injury

Thompson-Herah is a five-time Olympic gold medalist

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah appeared to suffer an Achilles injury during the USATF New York City Grand Prix on Sunday, which comes less than 50 days out from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. 

Thompson-Herah, 31, was competing in the 100-meter race at Icahn Stadium when she began to lose her early lead. 

Elaine Thompson-Herah postrace

Elaine Thompson-Herah after the women's 100m during the USATF Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 9, 2024, in New York City. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

She finished last with a time of 11.48 seconds and began to limp away from the finish line. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jamaican track star could be seen bent over in pain after taking off her right shoe. She was eventually carried off the track. 

Thompson-Herah provided an update on Instagram shortly after the event. 

"I felt something uncomfortable as I began to push I still tried to go but it got worse," she wrote, adding that she is "awaiting professional advice." 

Elaine Thompson-Herah runs

Elaine Thompson-Herah after running the final leg of her team's bronze medal win in the women's 4x100m relay final during the Commonwealth Games on Aug. 7, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

SIMONE BILES' DOMINANCE CONTINUES AHEAD OF 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS WITH RECORD WIN

Sunday’s injury comes less than 50 days out from the Summer Games in Paris. 

Thompson-Herah is the defending champion in the women’s 100-meter and 200-meter. She also won gold in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. 

She also won gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter at the Olympics in Rio. 

Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates gold medal

Elaine Thompson-Herah with her gold medal for the women's 200m final at Alexander Stadium during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Aug. 7, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jamaica’s track and field Olympic trials are slated to begin June 27. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.