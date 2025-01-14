Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic kite surfer credits God after rescuing drowning woman in Atlantic Ocean

'All honor and glory to Him' he said of God

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Olympic Brazilian kitesurfer Bruno Lobo shared a video of himself saving a woman struggling in the water. (Credit: Bruno Lobo /TMX)

Brazilian Olympian Bruno Lobo rescued a drowning woman off the coast of Sao Luís, Brazil on Jan. 10, and gave all the credit to God for putting him in position to perform the heroic deed. 

"The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young woman, all honor and glory to Him," wrote in a post on Instagram (translated from Portuguese). 

Bruno Lobo of Team Brazil competes in the Men's Kite on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on August 08, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Lobo, who is also an orthopaedic doctor, competed in kite surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is also a two-time Pan American Games champion. 

At the time of the rescue, he was busy training, he said in the video. Lobo claimed that he went into the ocean at around 5:40 p.m. local time "to do the last test." 

"It was a cloudy day, wind conditions were not the best, but I decided to test the support that had arrived, it was the first day using this material, I set the camera to record and went towards the coast," he said in the video.

Then he saw her. 

Easter sunrise new jersey

The sun rises on Easter morning in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

"After sailing a few meters, I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning. I quickly approached her with the kite. I tried to calm her down and asked to climb on my back. She was quite tired and without power. I used the equipment to bring her safely to the sand," Lobo continued.

Lobo used his gear to help bring the woman back to shore, and then lifeguards gave her further assistance.

World Sailing released a statement commending Lobo's heroics on Monday. 

Bruno Lobo of Team Brazil competes in the Men's Kite on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on August 08, 2024 in Marseille, France.  (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"Olympic kitesurfer Bruno Lobo jumped into action when he spotted a woman struggling in the ocean while training with his new camera off the coast of São Luís, Brazil. Using his kite, he carried her safely to shore," the statement read. "Great job Bruno."

Bruno concluded his video with a warning to fans and viewers. 

"Be warned about the dangers of the sea, rivers and any place you don’t know because the current in some places tends to be very strong!"

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

