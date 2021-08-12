Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson says Buffalo Bills have reached out to him

The Buffalo Bills could be looking to expand their roster this season with an Olympic gold medalist.

American wrestler Gable Steveson told Sports Illustrated this week that he’s been receiving some very interesting calls since returning from Tokyo with a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram final.

"So many great organizations and teams have reached out. A scout from the Bills, there is a connection with the Ravens. The Olympic gold medal is helping me see the world, so my next step is going to be a big decision. I’m going to decompress now and think about it."

At 6-foot-1, 260 pounds and with some serious wrestling skills, Steveson could certainly be an asset for head coach Sean McDermott.

Steveson said separately during an appearance on the " Pardon My Take " podcast that he’s even considered playing football at Minnesota, where he is currently the reigning NCAA Division 1 champion.

"I actually talked to Coach (P.J.) Fleck of Gopher football and he wanted me to come out before I went to the Olympic Games to come play for a little bit, but I told him after the Olympic Games I will give him an official decision."

It’s no surprise that Steveson is so sought after.

He was losing to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out in the men’s final. He remained composed and took control against his more experienced opponent, scoring on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second left to win gold.

