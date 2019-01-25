Olympic champion Nathan Adrian has testicular cancer, plans on training for 2020 Tokyo Games

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian revealed Thursday he is battling testicular cancer but plans on continuing his training ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Adrian shared the news with his Twitter audience, saying he went to the doctor recently because “something didn’t seem quite right.” He was told the cancer was caught early and treatment was started right away, which includes having surgery next week.

Adrian, 30, plans on resuming his training in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games as he gets treatment for testicular cancer.

He has been part of the U.S. national team for the last decade. He won the 100-meter freestyle in the 2012 London Olympics and earned bronze in the same event in the 2016 Rio Games. He has four other Olympic gold medals as part of U.S. relay teams.

Adrian got married in September and thanked his wife, Hallie, for her love and support.

USA Swimming wished Adrian a “speedy recovery” in a tweet.

