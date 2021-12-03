Olympic bobsled star Kaillie Humphries becomes US citizen ahead of Beijing Games

Kaillie Humphries will be on the brink of history when she participates in the bobsled event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February.

The Canadian-born Humphries became a U.S. citizen on Thursday in San Diego and will have the right to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics. She is expected to get her passport soon, which will allow her to travel to China to take part in the monobob and women’s bobsledding competitions.

Humphries participated in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winter Games for Team Canada. She won two gold medals and one bronze in the two-woman bobsled races. She’s held a green card and is married to Travis Armbruster, an American and former bobsledder.

She won the right to compete for the U.S. in September 2019 after a dispute with Canadian bobsled officials over claims of verbal and mental abuse and harassment. She led the Canadian team to seek a safer work environment, she said at the time.

"It was a long journey, this has been a team effort and feels amazing to have the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow," Humphries said.

While she’s raced for the U.S. in World Cup competitions, Olympic rules mandate that, in nearly every instance, an athlete have a passport of the country they are representing.

"I think she’s super excited," U.S. bobsled coach Mike Kohn told the Associated Press. "She’s had a great couple of years with us. I think she’s going to just really shine now. I think, the uncertainty, it’s held her back a little bit. I think it’s held us all back."

Humphries now stands a chance to win a gold medal for the U.S. and would be the first to win for America and Canada. The U.S. has at least one medal in bobsledding in each of the last five Winter Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.