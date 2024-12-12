Olympic athlete amateur world champion joins Jake Paul's boxing promotion

Roughly a month after defeating Mike Tyson, Jake Paul has added to his boxing promotion roster.

Most Valuable Promotions on Friday announced the signing of two-time Canadian Olympian and amateur world champion Tammara "Tamm" Thibeault.

Thibeault will become the first woman in history to make her pro debut under men's rules - four three-minute rounds - when she steps in the ring on Friday at Most Valuable Prospects 10, with Paul and Amanda Serrano in attendance.

Thibeault competed at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, making the quarterfinals in the 2020 games; she did not have similar success this past summer, losing in the round of 16 as the third seed in the tournament.

However, Thibeault won gold in the middleweight class at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; she also took home the title at the 2023 Pan American Games.

"I am beyond excited to be part of Most Valuable Promotions," Thibeault said in a statement. "The moment has come to start a new adventure, and I truly believe that with MVP, I will have the opportunity to bring something great to women’s professional boxing. Amanda Serrano has been an incredible inspiration, championing women’s choice in this sport, and I’m proud to follow her example by competing under men’s rules—with three-minute rounds—against Natasha Spence in my pro debut today. This is only the beginning, and I can’t wait to start this amazing journey!"

"Tamm Thibeault has the skills inside and outside the ring to ensure she has a long and successful boxing career," Paul and MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian added. "As a two-time Canadian Olympian and amateur world champion, Tamm has already proven herself as one of the sport's brightest rising stars. Her decision to compete under men’s rules in her professional debut is a groundbreaking moment, and we’re honored to support her as she sets a new standard for what’s possible in women’s boxing. The anticipation for her pro debut on Most Valuable Prospects 10 tonight is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see her continue inspiring athletes worldwide and showcasing her talents in an MVP event in Canada in 2025."

Thibeault becomes the third woman on the roster, joining Serrano and Shadasia Green. Serrano's bout against Katie Taylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was widely regarded as the fight of the night, while Green won the WBO super-middleweight belt earlier that evening.

