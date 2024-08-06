Olympians have found 'worms' in the food at village, British swim star says

British swim star Adam Peaty picked up a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last week but his time at the Summer Games appeared to have left him dissatisfied.

Peaty said the food at the Olympic Village left athletes wanting more and others have been grossed out by what they found.

"The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform," Peaty told U.K.’s iNews. "We need to give the best we possibly can. Tokyo the food was incredible. Rio was incredible. But this time around? There wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queueing system."

Peaty added that the Paris Games’ hopes of being as sustainable as possible has affected the food. The Guardian reported that 60% of the meals served are meatless and at least 33% plant-based.

"I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re not feeding them the best," he added.

Paris organizers told iNews that more options were being provided.

"We are listening to the athletes and take their feedback very seriously," a Paris 2024 spokesperson said. "Since the opening of the village, our partner Sodexo Live! has been working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days.

"As a result, the quantities of certain products has been significantly increased and additional staff have been deployed to ensure the service runs smoothly."

Peaty won silver in the 100-meter breaststroke. He was the two-time defending champion in the event after winning gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.