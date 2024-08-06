Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Olympians have found 'worms' in the food at village, British swim star says

Peaty won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

British swim star Adam Peaty picked up a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last week but his time at the Summer Games appeared to have left him dissatisfied.

Peaty said the food at the Olympic Village left athletes wanting more and others have been grossed out by what they found.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adam Peaty holds the silver

Adam Peaty wins the silver medal in the 100m breaststroke final for men at the Paris La Defense Arena during the Summer Olympics on July 28, 2024, in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform," Peaty told U.K.’s iNews. "We need to give the best we possibly can. Tokyo the food was incredible. Rio was incredible. But this time around? There wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queueing system."

Peaty added that the Paris Games’ hopes of being as sustainable as possible has affected the food. The Guardian reported that 60% of the meals served are meatless and at least 33% plant-based.

"I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re not feeding them the best," he added.

Adam Peaty swims

Adam Peaty competes in the men's 4x100m medley relay heats at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 3, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

PARAGUAYAN SWIM STAR LEAVES OLYMPIC VILLAGE AFTER ALLEGEDLY CREATING 'INAPPROPRIATE ATMOSPHERE'

Paris organizers told iNews that more options were being provided.

"We are listening to the athletes and take their feedback very seriously," a Paris 2024 spokesperson said. "Since the opening of the village, our partner Sodexo Live! has been working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days. 

"As a result, the quantities of certain products has been significantly increased and additional staff have been deployed to ensure the service runs smoothly."

Team GB HQ

The United Kingdom delegation's residence at the Olympic Village is adorned with national flags, in Paris on July 23, 2024. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peaty won silver in the 100-meter breaststroke. He was the two-time defending champion in the event after winning gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.