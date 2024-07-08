Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne announces decision on LSU return

Dunne helped LSU to national championship in 2024

Ryan Gaydos
Published | Updated
Gymnast Olivia Dunne announced Monday she will return to LSU for her fifth collegiate season after months of speculation after the Tigers won the national championship.

Dunne posted a video on her Instagram and captioned the post, "not ‘Dunne’ yet."

Olivia Dunne vs LSU

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers is shown before a meet against the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida, on Feb. 23, 2024. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"Dear LSU, these past four years have changed my life. There’s something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There’s something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans. There’s something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And there’s something about being a part of a team that made school history. And no matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there’s just something about LSU.

"And that’s why I’m here to say, I’m not ‘Dunne’ yet."

Olivia Dune warms up

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers warms up for the NCAA Championship, April 20, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Chris Parent/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

She added, "Here’s to Year Five baby!"

Dunne has had a pretty remarkable 2024. Not only did she win a national championship with the Tigers, but she graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition for the second straight year. She also found herself in a blossoming relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

The New Jersey native had eight floor routines this past season, matching her career-best of 9.9 twice. She also helped LSU to an SEC title with her performance on the uneven bars.

Olivia Dunne at SI party

Olivia Dunne (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/File)

Dunne has the highest NIL valuations across college sports, according to On3 Sports. The outlet puts her valuation at $3.9 million – just below Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

