Oliver Schniederjans leads by 3 at US Junior PGA Championship

Oliver Schniederjans shot a second-round 3-under 69 on Wednesday and leads the 35th U.S. Junior PGA Championship going into the final round.

At 9 under for the tournament, the 17-year-old native of Powder Springs, Ga., was three strokes ahead of Denny McCarthy, 17, of Burtonsville, Md. He shot a 66.

First-round leader Justin Thomas, 17, of Goshen, Ky., shot a 75 and was among four players tied for third place at 4 under.

Kyle Roig, 17, of Puerto Rico, was 2 under and two strokes up on the rest of the girls field at Jack Nicklaus-designed Sycamore Hills Golf Club. She shot a second-round 72.

After play was canceled because of rain Tuesday, the tournament was shortened to 54 holes and the field was cut after Wednesday's rounds to the top 33 and ties on both sides.

"I honestly do think that taking a day off in the middle of the tournament was awkward for most players," Schniederjans said.

"Coming in, I know Justin probably felt a little out of whack coming into the day because he really didn't touch a club for two days. It was awkward for a lot of players, but I don't think the course played any harder. I think it played easier today because they had some tees up and it was extremely soft. ... I didn't play as well as I did Monday, but I'm just happy I battled it out."

Anders Albertson, a 17-year-old of Woodstock, Ga., double-eagled the par-5 15th hole, using a 5-wood from 221 yards.

The hole is traversed by water three times and hadn't suffered a 2 since 1997, but that wasn't in a competitive round. It was the first double eagle in the Junior PGA since 2001.

"People were clapping and cheering up there by the green," Albertson said, "but I had to wait until they said it was in. It was one that you hope you get close, but you're not thinking you're going to make it. It was a lot of fun."

Albertson shot 72 and was 19th at 1 over for the tournament.