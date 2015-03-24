Olekaibe with 21 as UNLV beats Utah State 73-62

Kevin Olekaibe scored 21 points and Bryce Dejean-Jones added 17 to give UNLV a 73-62 victory over Utah State on Saturday.

Khem Birch added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Rebels (17-8, 8-4 Mountain West Conference).

Utah State (15-10, 5-8) was led by Jarred Shaw with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Trailing by two at halftime, UNLV shot 6-for-6 to open the second half and took their largest lead of the game to that point, 43-36, with 16:25 to play. A 3-point shot by USU's Jalen Moore would tie the game at 45, but behind three layups by Roscoe Smith and Dejean-Jones, UNLV stretched the lead to 50-59 with 6:50 left.

Olekaibe hit his third 3-pointer of the game with 3:07 to play to give UNLV a 58-66 lead and the Rebels made four free throws and two breakaway layups in the final minutes to seal the win.