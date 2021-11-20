Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin joins Clay Travis on FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn’t surprised his team is competitive in the SEC in just his second season at the helm.

Kiffin joined OutKick’s Clay Travis on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday morning in Oxford, the site of No. 12 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. After a 5-5 season in 2020, the Rebels are a major player in the SEC. They are led by junior quarterback Matt Corral, a Heisman contender and potential 2022 NFL Draft first-round selection.

"He (Corral) still has some games to play as far as the Heisman and you know, he’s had some really bad luck," Kiffin said. "Injury himself that has made him not be able to play at the level he was and then all three receivers have been down and all three out at the same time for him.

"If he would’ve been able to have those guys and he was healthy, I don’t think it would even be a conversation."

Winning at Ole Miss means others want you. Kiffin is a potential candidate for the LSU head coaching vacancy, as the school and Ed Orgeron will part ways at the end of the season. Kiffin is flattered by the rumors but says he doesn’t think about it.

"We have a pro mentality here, you know, the way we that we treat players and our expectations," Kiffin said. So, we don’t even deal with stuff like that. Whenever your name comes up, it just means your players are playing really well and winning a lot of games, so that’s a good thing to have."