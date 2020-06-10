Ole Miss intends on having full-capacity crowds at football games

The Ole Miss football team has every intention of filling Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to full capacity this upcoming season, according to a memo sent out to season ticket holders and a social media post on Monday.

If capacity is limited, Ole Miss is taking precautions and is making plans on how it will decide to fill the stadium.

"Our hope is to have a full Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the entire 2020 season," the memo read.

If capacity does indeed have limitations, priority will be determined as follows:

Season ticket holders who renew by the June 15 deadline will have the advantage, followed by athletics foundation red priority points, and if there are still available tickets after the deadline, orders will be filled on the date the order was received -- it will be first-come, first-serve.

Ole Miss said that there is no risk in buying season tickets because if fans cannot attend, refunds will be available.

The team was able to bring two waves of athletes back to campus over the last week with little cause for coronavirus concern so far. There were two confirmed positive cases in the first set of returning athletes, however, nobody tested positive in the second wave. There have been only two positive cases out of 250 returning athletes and staff members.