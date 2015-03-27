Old Dominion dominates UNC-Wilmington 58-43

Frank Hassell scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Old Dominion to a 58-43 win over North Carolina-Wilmington on Monday night.

The Monarchs (15-5, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association) led 19-15 with 9:45 left to play before halftime and scored the final 16 points of the half, entering the break with a 35-15 advantage.

The Seahawks (10-10, 4-5) missed their final 10 shots of the first half and were outscored in the paint 22-6. UNC-Wilmington trailed by at least 11 throughout the second half.

Chad Tomko scored 19 points and was the only player in double figures for the Seahawks, who shot 34.8 percent from the floor (16 of 46) and were outrebounded 43-34.

Hassell finished 8 of 12 from the floor and a perfect 9 for 9 from the free-throw line, but was the only player in double figures for the Monarchs, who shot 26.9 percent in the second half (7 of 26).