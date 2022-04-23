Expand / Collapse search
Baker Mayfield
Published

Oklahoma unveils statue of Baker Mayfield that looks nothing like Baker Mayfield

The Sooners unveiled a statue of Mayfield on Friday

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
Oklahoma’s statue of Baker Mayfield is, well, it’s something. We’re 100% sure it’s something, but less than 0% sure it’s Mayfield based on the looks of this thing.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse than Real Madrid’s failed attempt at carving a statue for Cristiano Ronaldo a few years back, Oklahoma decided it wanted to give them a run for their money.

As if Mayfield didn’t need any more pub as it is, such as where he’ll play football at in 2022, the unveiling of the statue for the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner has social media crackin’ out all the jokes.

