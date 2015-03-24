Oklahoma State to face Washington in Cactus Bowl after beating rival Oklahoma

Oklahoma State will face Washington in the Cactus Bowl.

Oklahoma State needed to win its final game to become eligible after losing five straight. The Cowboys (6-6) did it in dramatic fashion, beating rival Oklahoma 38-35 in overtime after Tyreek Hill returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown with 45 seconds left in regulation.

Washington (8-5) won eight games in its first season under former Boise State coach Chris Petersen, most in school history for a first-year coach. The Huskies closed out the season with victories over Oregon State and rival Washington State in the Apple Cup.

The Cactus Bowl will be played Jan. 2 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.