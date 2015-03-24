Expand / Collapse search
September 13, 2015

Oklahoma State to face Washington in Cactus Bowl after beating rival Oklahoma

By | Associated Press
Oklahoma defensive tackle Chuka Ndulue (98) chases as Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left, runs a punt return 91 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, tying the score and setting up an overtime, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. Oklahoma State won 38-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oklahoma State will face Washington in the Cactus Bowl.

Oklahoma State needed to win its final game to become eligible after losing five straight. The Cowboys (6-6) did it in dramatic fashion, beating rival Oklahoma 38-35 in overtime after Tyreek Hill returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown with 45 seconds left in regulation.

Washington (8-5) won eight games in its first season under former Boise State coach Chris Petersen, most in school history for a first-year coach. The Huskies closed out the season with victories over Oregon State and rival Washington State in the Apple Cup.

The Cactus Bowl will be played Jan. 2 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.