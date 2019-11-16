Oklahoma State football team honors veterans with military style uniforms

In honor of Veterans Day, the Oklahoma State football program (OSU) is rolling out a new set of military-style uniforms during their game against the University of Kansas on Saturday.

The team has partnered with Nike on developing custom design uniforms to commemorate all those who have served in the armed forces, according to a team news release - with the team Twitter account announcing, "Saturday is for the troops."

During the contest on Saturday, the names on the back of their jerseys will be replaced by the words "Cowboy Battalion" with the goal of having the player's names take a backseat to the base call-outs on the nameplate. Cowboy Battalion is the name of the Oklahoma State's Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program.

The official military base crest of the Cowboy Battalion will be located on the right sleeve of the jersey, which the school says represents the historical roots of service by the university. The school's ROTC program originated when the school was established in 1980 and military instruction was part of the school curriculum.

The American flag was also sewn into the left sleeve.

The color patterns of the uniform were developed to mirror the design used in helping the military's F-117 Nighthawk aircraft evade detection during the daylight.

When developing the retired single-seat twin-engine stealth aircraft, Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works division found the best way to avoid detection during the day was to utilize a paint scheme involving different shades of gray. The use of gray on the jerseys represents the same type of scheme on the aircraft, with the paint stripe mimicking the one used on the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker.

To honor fallen service members, a Folds of Honor logo will be worn on each helmet and jersey of the players -- below the left shoulder and a few inches above the heart. Folds of Honor helps to provide educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled U.S. service members and the flag represents a vivid reminder of all those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

The jerseys worn by the players will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to Folds of Honor.

"I have great respect for the people in our armed forces and am excited to honor them for what they do for our country," Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said. "These uniforms are a good reminder to our players - and to all of us - the price these people pay every day to protect our freedom."