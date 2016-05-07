Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update May 7, 2016

Oklahoma RB Alex Ross to graduate, then transfer

By | FoxSports

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma said Friday that kick returner and running back Alex Ross will graduate, then transfer.

Ross played in 36 games at Oklahoma and was used largely as a kickoff returner. He ranks third in school history in career kickoff return yard average. As a sophomore, he averaged 31.2 yards per return and scored two touchdowns. Last year he averaged 21.5 yards per kickoff return, including a 90-yard return at Oklahoma State.

Ross was a 2014 Academic All-Big 12 honoree and will graduate next week. As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play next season at another school.

The Jenks High graduate also ran for 786 yards and five touchdown in his career with a 6.4 -yards per carry average.