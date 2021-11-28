Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley: ‘I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU’

Oklahoma lost to Oklahoma State in their rivalry matchup on Saturday

By Meg Turner | OutKick
Lincoln Riley made it clear — he will not be heading to Baton Rouge.

"I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU," he said after the Sooners’ loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night. "Next question."

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, left, talks with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. 

In his fifth season as the head coach of Oklahoma, Riley told reporters he is staying in Norman.

Riley was a rumored candidate for the vacancy in Baton Rouge to replace Ed Orgeron.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, greets running back Kennedy Brooks (26) as Brooks returns to the sidelines following a touchdown against Nebraska in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The job has been open and LSU has been on the hunt to fill the position since mid-October when Orgeron and the program reached an agreement for the head coach not to return next season.

But in his last game with the team, Orgeron left LSU an improbable winner Saturday night. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC) got bowl eligible with the victory, but Orgeron will not coach the bowl game should LSU get a bid, OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau reports.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace reports that as the coaching carousel has been wild this season with major openings around the country, but Mark Stoops made it clear that he plans on being the head coach at Kentucky.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. 

Baton Rouge may be been stunned by Riley’s comments after the game that he isn’t a candidate for their job, but is Bill Napier now an option for the LSU program? Iowa State’s Matt Campbell?