Last Update September 13, 2015

Oklahoma City's Kevin Durant wins his first NBA MVP award; LeBron 2nd

By | Associated Press
    Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant, left, and Reggie Jackson (15) celebrate a score against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of Game 6 of an opening-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2014, in Memphis, Tenn. Oklahoma City won 104-84 to even the series 3-3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (The Associated Press)

    Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant, right, shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) in the first quarter of Game 7 of an opening-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (The Associated Press)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City forward Kevin Durant has won his first NBA MVP award.

The Thunder announced the honor Tuesday ahead of an afternoon news conference.

Durant, a 6-foot-9 forward, won his fourth scoring title in five years by averaging 32 points per game. While three-time All-Star Russell Westbrook was out of the lineup following his most recent knee surgery, Durant averaged 35 points and 6.3 assists as the Thunder went 20-7 and remained among the league's elite.

Durant's run of 41 consecutive games with at least 25 points was the third-longest streak in NBA history.

Durant finished second to Miami's LeBron James the previous two years. This year, Durant finished with 119 first-place votes. James was second with six first-place votes and Blake Griffin was third.