Oklahoma City Thunder officials receive threatening voicemail after Paul George trade, police say

Oklahoma City Thunder officials received death threats from a man who appeared to be upset after the team traded MVP candidate Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, police said.

The man, who said he was from Virginia, left two voicemails with threats to Thunder general manager Sam Presti and other coaches, KOCO-TV reported Wednesday, citing an Oklahoma City police search warrant.

“Y'all traded Paul George but kept Raymond Felton. You kept Andre Roberson. Do y'all not love Russell Westbrook?” a transcript of the voicemail read. “I hope he kill everybody. I want to kill everybody.”

The man then insulted Thunder coach Billy Donovan and said he would blow things up if he went to Oklahoma City, according to KOCO-TV. Police said he called again doubling down on his statements and threatened to kill Presti and his family.

Authorities were investigating the origins of the call.

“We defer to the authorities and they can handle the situation as they see fit,” the Thunder said in a statement.

The Thunder traded George to the Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and several draft picks. George will team up with Kawhi Leonard, who signed a three-year contract with Los Angeles in the offseason.

The team then traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and a few more draft picks.