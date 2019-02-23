Thunder's Paul George wows with windmill dunk, then hits game-winning shot in double OT

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George wowed the hometown crowd Friday night with a windmill dunk in overtime -- then hit the game-winning buzzer-beater in double overtime, as the Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 148-147.

George, who plays shooting guard and small forward, slam dunked the ball into the hoop, tying the game at 133-133.

"Wind. It. Up. @Yg_Trece punishing the rim," the Thunder tweeted.

Twitter users lauded the move, with one saying "would be really neat to see him win mvp."

Then in double OT with 0.8 seconds remaining, George made a high-arching lob.

"I knew I just had to step over and put it up," George said after the game, according to the Associated Press. "I saw a little gap and so I put up the floater. It's a shot I work (on). Just thank God it went in."

George's scoring capped off a 45-point night.

"Tip your hat to him for making that play," Jazz coach Quinn Snyder said of George. "It's a heckuva play and that's why he is who he is. He's right there in the MVP conversation. It certainly looked like that tonight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.