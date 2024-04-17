Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OJ Simpson Case

O.J. Simpson's attorney walks back 'harsh remarks,' says Goldman claim 'will be accepted'

Malcolm LaVergne said his initial remarks were directed at the Goldmans' attorneys

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

O.J. Simpson’s longtime attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, who was named executor of Simpson's estate after the Hall of Famer’s death last week, is walking back comments he made Friday regarding Simpson’s estate and the payout of a $33.5 million civil court judgment awarded in 1997 to the families of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. 

LaVergne, who had represented Simpson since 2009, initially told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he would put up a fight to prevent the payout. 

Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman are seen side-by-side in separate file photos.

This file photo combo shows O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, left, and her friend Ron Goldman, who were murdered and found dead in Los Angeles June 12, 1994. (AP)

His remarks came just one day after it was announced the former Buffalo Bills running back had died at 76 after a battle with prostate cancer. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing," LaVergne told the outlet. "Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."

Just days later, LaVergne walked back his statement in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. 

"I can tell you in advance, Fred Goldman’s claim will be accepted. And his claim will be handled in accordance with Nevada law," LaVergne clarified, adding his initial comments were directed at Goldman’s attorneys. 

Fred Goldman, Patty Goldman and Kim Goldman listen to testimony during O.J. Simpson's trial.

Fred Goldman, father of Ronald Goldman, his daughter Kim and wife Patty listen to testimony during a preliminary hearing following the murders of Ronald and O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, July 7, 1994, in Los Angeles.   (Lee Celano/WireImage)

O.J. SIMPSON ESTATE EXECUTOR VOWS TO CONTEST $33.5M PAYOUT: 'GOLDMANS GET ZERO, NOTHING'

"Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking s---. My advocate instinct was, ‘Oh, you’re gonna keep s----ing on him even after he’s dead?’" LaVergne said. "’Fine, you know? You get nothing.’ And so, those were my remarks then. But I backtracked, and they were pretty harsh remarks. And now I’m going in the other direction."

LaVergne added that he plans to invite a member of each family to a meeting where he will be "hypertransparent" with them. 

Murder defendant O.J. Simpson listens to the not guilty verdict with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran Jr

Murder defendant O.J. Simpson listens to the not guilty verdict with attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran Jr. Simpson was found not guilty of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.               (Myung J. Chun/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simpson was acquitted of the June 1994 knife slayings of Brown and Goldman a year after the murders. In 1997, a civil jury in California found him liable in a wrongful death lawsuit. 

Simpson said he lived only on his NFL and private pensions. Hundreds of valuable possessions had been seized as part of the jury award, and Simpson was forced to auction his Heisman Trophy, fetching $230,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.